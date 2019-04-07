wrestling / News
AJ Styles Beats Randy Orton At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
There's a 🐍 loose in @MetlifeStadium…#WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/HiKWW1hff5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Just when you thought #WrestleMania couldn't get even MORE phenomenal…
It's time for @AJStylesOrg vs. @RandyOrton LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/pFEdJOebaB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
The 3️⃣ most DANGEROUS words in sports-entertainment almost just wiped out @AJStylesOrg before he even got rolling… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/mfiLb7vl4N
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
Controlling the pace…
That's what @RandyOrton does best. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CwWDwyuO6W
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
CRANKING AWAY is @AJStylesOrg! Will @RandyOrton tap out to the #CalfCrusher?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cFvfrfU34l
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
The judges have ruled…
This 4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Splash = PHENOMENAL! #WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/wicJYJYuQB
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
VINTAGE @RandyOrton… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JVofgKX1JZ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
#TheViper @RandyOrton just got ROCKED! Can @AJStylesOrg capitalize?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IcMnRDy0JK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
It's a grand display of POWER between @AJStylesOrg and @RandyOrton at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/OVGHWXsQgJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
A PHENOMENAL #WrestleMania victory as @AJStylesOrg tames #TheViper @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/9nazbN7bxg
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Confirms Relationship With Andrade at HOF Ceremony, Andrade Tweets At Her (Pics, Video)
- UPDATED: Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Assailant Ranted About Women Main Eventing WrestleMania, Sent Bizarre Tweets To WWE Talent, Was Arrested For Stalking
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)