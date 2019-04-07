AJ Styles Beats Randy Orton At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

The 3️⃣ most DANGEROUS words in sports-entertainment almost just wiped out @AJStylesOrg before he even got rolling… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/mfiLb7vl4N — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019