AJ Styles on When He Will Reach the Finish Line of His Career

– During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed when he will retire from wrestling and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on when he will retire: “There’s definitely a finish line somewhere in the future. Listen, I enjoy this, I really do, it’s just I don’t want to get to a point where –- I said this before –- you’re going, ‘Ugh, man, maybe it’s time for him to get out?’ I don’t want to get to that point.”

On the time he spends away from his family: “I have a nine-year-old and she gets heartbroken when I’m gone for too long. The sacrifices that I’ve made early in my life are the reason why I’m going to get to spend more time with them here in the future.”

Last Saturday at WWE Backlash France, AJ Styles faced WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for the title in a losing effort. The event was held a the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. It was broadcast live on Peacock.