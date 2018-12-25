AJ Styles Thinks He Needs to Reach One More Level to Feel Like a WWE Superstar, Discusses How His Feud With Samoa Joe Affected His Family

– Wrestlezone Radio recently interviewed former two-time WWE world champion AJ Styles, who discussed a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

AJ Styles on how his feud with Samoa Joe affected his family at home: “First and foremost—this is all they’ve ever known that [I have] done. They are quite used to it, and used to what goes on. They know that this is entertainment, they get it, it’s not a big deal to them. You’d think that they go to school bragging, but they couldn’t care less about their Dad being a pro wrestler. [Laughs] The challenges aren’t the storylines, the challenges are not being there when they need you the most. As they get older, their bodies are changing, there’s school stuff and having those sit-downs with them; it’s very important. I want to make sure I’m that Dad and take the time to make sure that they know that I love them, and they can come to me with anything.”

Styles on the video of his daughter saying he was bleeding at Summerslam: “Oh yeah, the same little girl today was telling me ‘Daddy, I miss you so much. I just love you so much.’ It breaks your heart, but at the same time she makes me feel like the most amazing man in the world, that I mean so much to her. There’s one thing to have boys, but it’s another to have a girl. I have one, and I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Styles on thinking he needs to reach one more level in his career: “I feel like there’s one more level that I need to reach before I really feel like this ‘WWE Superstar’ and that’s really made a difference in this business. I’m not sure how I’m going to get there, but I’m going to continue to work hard and see what happens next.”