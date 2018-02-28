wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Reacts to Smackdown Loss, Youtube Star Introduces Jinder Mahal, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
February 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is AJ Styles, reacting to his loss on last night’s WWE Smackdown to John Cena, and the fact that the WWE Fastlane main event will now be a Six-Pack Challenge.
– Here is YouTube star Lilly Singh announcing Jinder Mahal before his dark match that took place after last night’s WWE Smackdown.
EXCLUSIVE: YouTube star @IISuperwomanII introduces former @WWE Champion, @JinderMahal to the WWE Universe! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/L8RYZZXrN7
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Aaron Aguilera (41)
* Masato Tanaka (45)
* Norman Smiley (53)
* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat (65)