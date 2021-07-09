AJ Styles Reacts To Criticism About His Recent Booking in WWE

In a post on Twitter, AJ Styles defended WWE’s current booking of him after a fan spoke out against it, claiming Styles was booked better before.

He wrote: “I appreciate how I was used. I was made into a star. Now it’s my time to be what is needed and in the process make other stars. My time will come.”

Styles is currently one half of the RAW tag team champions with Omos and in a feud with the Viking Raiders.