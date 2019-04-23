WWE News: AJ Styles Reacts to Getting Universal Title Shot at Money in the Bank, Natalya Praises Torrie Wilson’s Hall of Fame Speech

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to react to his wins on Raw to earn a shot at Seth Rollins and the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. Styles noted his respect for Rollins, but said he planned on taking the title and added, “Started Raw with a win and ended it with another. Tell me this isn’t my show.”

Don’t let anyone fool you…these are two men who respect each other but make no mistake, I plan on taking @WWERollins title at #MITB. Started #Raw with a win and ended it with another. Tell me this isn’t my show. #Phenomenal https://t.co/Zj6gJRO9S7 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 23, 2019

– Natalya posted to Instagram to offer some belated praise for Torrie Wilson’s WWE Hall of Fame speech. Natalya said the speech, which earned praise from a ton of people including Trish Stratus, “blew me away.”

She added, “Torrie silenced all of the people who had been judging her. Torrie spoke from her heart about “life” in such a humble, wise and self deprecating way. Torrie proved that she’s more than a beautiful face, more than a fitness model, and more than a female wrestler. Most importantly, she is HUMAN— like the rest of us. Torrie gave this brilliant speech and spoke with so much composure and poise just a few days after her dad died. I’m so proud of the person [Torrie] is and I’m really honored to call her a friend.”