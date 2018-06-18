WWE News: AJ Styles Reacts to Getting WWE 2K19 Cover, UK Championship Tournament Dark Match

– AJ Styles appears in a new video discussing his being named as the cover star for WWE 2K19. You can see the video below of Styles talking about where getting the cover ranks among his career acheivements.

“As a gamer, this is special to me,” he said. “Maybe some of you can understand this but it may be right at the top. There are goals that I’ve set, things that I didn’t think I’d ever accomplish. This is one that I didn’t think would ever happen. To be on the cover of WWE 2K19… I can’t put it into words.”

– Wrestling Inc reports that Amir Jordan defeated Joseph Conners during the dark match before today’s UK Championship Tournament tapings in London.