– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled his WrestleMania 33 match against Shane McMahon and how dedicated McMahon was to perfecting the matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Styles on knowing it was time to leave NJPW when he heard Shinsuke Nakamura was leaving: “I talk to the boys and go ‘I think it’s time to pack up, I think we may have peaked if Shinsuke’s leaving.’ … Everything worked out and the ball started rolling real quick”

On his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble: “It was one of the best moments in my wrestling career to walk out and have them make the noise that they mad. Oh man, that moment I’ll never forget.”