AJ Styles Recalls Pitching Triple H For WrestleMania Opponent

AJ Styles recently recalled how he pitched at one point to face Triple H in a match at WrestleMania. The WWE star told Fightful Select recently that he threw out an idea for a match with The Game but that it didn’t come to pass.

“Well, the last person I tried was Triple H,” Styles said when talking about opponents he wasn’t able to land at the Grandest State Of Them All. “I didn’t get him. I don’t know who the next guy is or if there will be another one. Now we’ve got the younger talent coming up. Maybe I’m the match that they would like to have. I would like to have some good ones before I retire. Who knows? I don’t know who’s going to be next. None of us do. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Triple H retired from in-ring competition earlier this year for health reasons. Styles faced Edge at WrestleMania this year and battled The Undertaker in the Deadman’s last match at WrestleMania 37.