WWE News: AJ Styles Recalls Steve Austin Giving Him Advice On His Ringwear, Stock Closes Up
April 1, 2021
– AJ Styles recalled a bit of advice Steve Austin gave him about his ring jacket when he arrived in WWE. Styles was a guest on the A Couple In podcast and told a story about Austin suggesting he tone down the jacket.
“One of the things [Austin] told me was, ‘Your jacket, almost too much going on,'” Styles recalled (per Fightful). “Within weeks, it was changed and I don’t think he was wrong in what he was saying. Less is more. Just little things that help you get to where you’re at today.”
– WWE’s stock closed at $55.59 on Thursday. That’s up $1.33 (2.45%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.54% on the day.
