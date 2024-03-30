AJ Styles Recalls Wrestlemania Match with Randy Orton, Says Orton Wasn’t Happy With The Lights

During a livestream on UpUpDownDown (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about Randy Orton’s reaction to the lights at Wrestlemania 35, which blinded people in the audience during their match. As a result, many people at MetLife Stadium missed most of the match.

Styles said: “That’s definitely one to forget because the lights were blinding people. We were supposed to go two or one, and then, of course, Brock [Brock Lesnar] gets to do anything he wants, so he switched it. By the time we went out there, the lights had come on and blinded half the stadium. I was pissed. You know who was even more pissed than me? Randy [Randy Orton]. I knew I didn’t have to get mad if Randy was mad.“