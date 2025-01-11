wrestling / News
AJ Styles Says Recovery From His Foot Injury Has Been Challenging
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
AJ Styles says that his recovery from his current injury has been a challenging one. As reported, Styles suffered an injury in his return match on WWE Smackdown in October, which he later revealed as a Lisfranc injury. Styles was asked on Twitter by a fan about whether he has an update on his recovery and wrote:
“I’ll be honest, this injury is challenging.”
No word as of yet on when Styles may be back to the ring. On behalf of 411, our continued best wishes for his quick and full recovery.
I'll be honest, this injury is challenging. https://t.co/uIwfcKWnMD
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut