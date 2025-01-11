AJ Styles Says Recovery From His Foot Injury Has Been Challenging

AJ Styles says that his recovery from his current injury has been a challenging one. As reported, Styles suffered an injury in his return match on WWE Smackdown in October, which he later revealed as a Lisfranc injury. Styles was asked on Twitter by a fan about whether he has an update on his recovery and wrote:

“I’ll be honest, this injury is challenging.”

No word as of yet on when Styles may be back to the ring. On behalf of 411, our continued best wishes for his quick and full recovery.