– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to WWE Superstar AJ Styles, who is set to return to Japan next month. Styles will be competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event, facing former GHC Heavyweight Champion Naomichi Marufuji. Below are some highlights of Styles reflecting on his past run in Japan before joining WWE:

AJ Styles on his past run in Japan: “Looking back at my time in Japan, I was working with some of the best guys in the company in the ring, and I was spending time with some of my best friends in life on a daily basis. I mean, come on, that was incredible.”

Styles on dealing with jet leg during dinner with a sponsor: “Jet lag is a real thing. That time, as soon as I landed, I felt it. A sponsor took us out, but I was so tired, I couldn’t keep my eyes open. At first, it was rude, I’ll admit it. But the jet lag was real. So it became this running joke. I’d eat, then I’d go right to sleep at the dinner table.”

Styles vs. Marufuji is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2024.