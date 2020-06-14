AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman

The Twitter account rovert, who occasionally breaks stories, reported that the reason that AJ Styles was recently moved to Smackdown was because he had issues with then-RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. Heyman has since stepped down from that position and was replaced by Bruce Prichard (who will run both shows). As for what the issues are, that depends on which version of the story you believe. Dave Meltzer later added to the story on the forums for The Wrestling Observer, stating that Styles’ problem was due to the firing of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, while rovert claimed it was due to just not getting along with Heyman.

Rovert’s report reads: “I’ve heard a couple of versions of the story but it is all basically the same thing. AJ Styles had a horrible time on Raw. Him and Heyman didn’t get along & he couldn’t handle the banter as the locker room would make fun of him and his politics/conspiracy theories.”

Meltzer wrote: “Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn’t fighting Vince on something like that either.”