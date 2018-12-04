AJ Styles Reportedly Under WWE Contract Through April

According to Pwinsider (via Ringside News), WWE is looking to lock up several key talents, and one of them is AJ Styles. It appears that Styles’ contract isn’t up until April and that with other companies making plays to lock up talent, Styles could use this to negotiate a better deal.

“WWE for some time has been trying to lock in talents to five-year deals. You know the one name that is out there is AJ Styles. His deal isn’t expected to expire until April and if he doesn’t wanna come to terms with WWE or if he wants to kinda look at going to another company and now just AEW, but Impact or Ring Of Honor or Lucha Underground or anybody he can use this to kinda nudge WWE to get a little more money he might not get otherwise although nobody isn’t going to argue AJ Styles deserves the biggest paycheck he can get.”