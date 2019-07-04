wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Responds to Fan Who Calls The Club ‘Soft,’ Ivar Shares 2006 Throwback Photo With Kofi Kingston, Tickets on Sale for NXT in Charleston

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, The Club reunited this week on Raw. After the show, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said the handcuffs were now off of them. Later on, a Twitter user wrote in response, “The handcuffs are still there cause you’re referred to as “the club” and not the #BulletClub @WWE have made y’all soft. Get back to your @ringofhonor mode.” AJ Styles chimed in on that user, and you can read his response below.

AJ Styles wrote, “I hate to talk for the boys but Big LG has something soft he can slap u around with.”

– The Viking Raiders member Ivar shared a photo on Twitter this week. It’s a throwback photo of a match he had with Kofi Kingston back in 2006, showing how he still can’t block a dropkick from Kingston. Kingston later responded to the tweet, noting that he was 30 pounds heavier at the time.

– Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming NXT live event in Charleston, South Carolina on July 25. More details are available RIGHT HERE.

AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, The Viking Raiders, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

