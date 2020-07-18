wrestling / News
AJ Styles Retains Intercontinental Title on Smackdown, Matt Riddle Attacked by King Corbin (Video)
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Riddle did not win the Intercontinental Championship on Smackdown, and found himself attacked by King Corbin after the match. Tonight’s episode saw Riddle face AJ Styles with the title on the line. Styles would ultimately come out ahead in the match and afterward, Styles offered his hand as a show of respect. Riddle took it but Corbin came out of nowhere to attack Riddle from behind. Styles exited the ring as Corbin assaulted Riddle to end the show.
You can see clips from the match at the aftermath below:
