AJ Styles Retains WWE Title At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Styles successfully retained the WWE title at WWE Crown Jewel, pinning Samoa Joe after a Phenomenal Forearm. Joe is a last-minute replacement for Daniel Bryan, who refused to attend the event. Bryan got his title match on the last episode of Smackdown Live, losing to Styles before Joe attacked them both.

