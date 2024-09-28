wrestling / News
AJ Styles’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
AJ Styles will make his return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following on Friday for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the go-home show for Bad Blood:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* AJ Styles returns
More Trending Stories
- Bill Simmons Reveals Best Story That Was Cut Out of Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Vince McMahon Denies WWE Humiliating Owen Hart Over Bret Hart Leaving the Company
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV