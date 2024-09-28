wrestling / News

AJ Styles’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 10-4-24 AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

AJ Styles will make his return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following on Friday for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the go-home show for Bad Blood:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* AJ Styles returns

