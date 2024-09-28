AJ Styles’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

AJ Styles will make his return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following on Friday for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the go-home show for Bad Blood:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY

* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* AJ Styles returns