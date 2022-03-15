wrestling / News

AJ Styles Returning to WWE Raw Next Week

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

AJ Styles is set to confront his WrestleMania 38 in Edge on next week’s WWE Raw. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was noted that AJ Styles posted to Twitter following Edge’s promo that he would be coming back next week.

The segment is the first announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live from Chicago, Illinois on USA Network.

