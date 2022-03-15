wrestling / News
AJ Styles Returning to WWE Raw Next Week
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
AJ Styles is set to confront his WrestleMania 38 in Edge on next week’s WWE Raw. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was noted that AJ Styles posted to Twitter following Edge’s promo that he would be coming back next week.
The segment is the first announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live from Chicago, Illinois on USA Network.
Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.
I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. https://t.co/LfoyvdTiZG
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 15, 2022
