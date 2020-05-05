AJ Styles Returns to Raw, Wins Spot in Money in the Bank Match (Pics, Video)

AJ Styles is back on Raw and has won his way into the men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Styles returned in the Gauntlet Match to find a replacement for Apollo Crews and win, last defeating Humberto Carrillo.

Styles will face Daniel Bryan, Otis, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and King Corbin in the match, which will take place simultaneously with the women’s match and take place in WWE Headquarters. The match airs as part of Money in the Bank this coming Sunday on WWE Network.