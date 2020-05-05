wrestling / News
AJ Styles Returns to Raw, Wins Spot in Money in the Bank Match (Pics, Video)
AJ Styles is back on Raw and has won his way into the men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Styles returned in the Gauntlet Match to find a replacement for Apollo Crews and win, last defeating Humberto Carrillo.
Styles will face Daniel Bryan, Otis, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and King Corbin in the match, which will take place simultaneously with the women’s match and take place in WWE Headquarters. The match airs as part of Money in the Bank this coming Sunday on WWE Network.
The Last Chance #MITB Qualifying Gauntlet Match is off to a hot start on #WWERaw between @fightbobby & @TitusONeilWWE! pic.twitter.com/EBYZtvW5rv
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
Just like that, @TitusONeilWWE out, @TozawaAkira in. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0iQZbCGtaw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020
.@TozawaAkira's gone.@Sheltyb803's IN.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h8JWutikuk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020
Can @humberto_wwe manage to stop this ONSLAUGHT by @fightbobby in the Last Chance #GauntletMatch?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kHqg0XRSuo
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
.@humberto_wwe is giving it his all against @fightbobby!
The Last Chance #MITB Qualifying Gauntlet Match continues on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qqmwwltkEZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
.@AngelGarzaWwe couldn't get it done, but perhaps @austintheory1 will as he faces @humberto_wwe NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LRgXAxuHcn
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
THAT'LL DO IT for @austintheory1!@humberto_wwe SURVIVES, and @Zelina_VegaWWE can't believe it. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gJsGRIUUQw
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
HE'S ALIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!@AJStylesOrg is BACK on #WWERaw to take on @humberto_wwe in the Last Chance #GauntletMatch NEXT! pic.twitter.com/gm3pl91Uhx
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
It's 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍 to see you back on #WWERaw, @AJStylesOrg. #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/PpusPO3AhY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020
👊🎟
In actual words, @AJStylesOrg's ticket is punched to the Men's #MITB Ladder match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/u9xKy4YZLY
— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020
