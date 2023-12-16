AJ Styles Returns On WWE SmackDown, Attacks Bloodline & LA Knight

AJ Styles made his return to WWE TV on Smackdown and took aim at both The Bloodline and LA Knight. Styles made his return to TV for the first time since he was taken by Solo Sikoa back in September on tonight’s show. Styles came down to make the save after Randy orton and Knight were attacked by The Bloodline, hitting Reigns with a Penomenal Forearm. After the Bloodline retreated, Styles then grabbed Knight and laid him out before walking past Reigns and company on the ramp:

AJ STYLES JUST TOOK OUT LA KNIGHT! 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eD3z0IRbnN — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 16, 2023