– Speaking to Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier with ESPN ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar AJ Styles admitted that he doesn’t hate his upcoming opponent, Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on how he doesn’t hate Logan Paul: “Logan Paul’s unpredictable. Like, I don’t know what he’s going to do next because he hasn’t done a lot. Here’s the thing. If we’re going to talk about accolades, social media-wise, Logan Paul blows me out of the water. There’s no doubt about that. Despite the fact that a lot of people don’t like this guy, I don’t hate Logan Paul.”

On why he’s impressed by Paul: “In fact, I’m quite impressed with what he’s been able to build. His hands are in everything. But the fact that he thinks that he can come in here to WWE, talk to you fans, talk to guys who’ve been doing this for a long time and guys who’ve busted their tail to get to the WWE, that’s insulting. So I’m going to do what I can to keep his mouth shut when I’m beating the tar out of him in the middle of the ring.”

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is scheduled for tomorrow night at WrestleMania 41: Night Two. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.