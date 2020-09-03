AJ Styles Reveals He Also Tested Positive For COVID-19 Nearly A Month Ago

In the latest video on his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about the recent news that The Rock tested positive for COVID-19. Like Kevin Nash, Styles reacted by revealing that he also tested positive for the virus.

He said: “So let me enlighten you guys as well. I tested positive a couple of weeks ago, well almost a month, I think, ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this. But I gotta say, I didn’t have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully everybody’s safe and everybody’s taken care of and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff. It sucks. It’s not good for anybody. But yeah, The Rock and family testing positive for COVID sucks, man. It sucks. Hopefully he doesn’t see a lot of symptoms and he gets over it – him and his family – pretty quick.

I was one of the lucky ones with that being said. I had a headache, I never had a fever. Maybe a couple of boogers, that was about it. So hopefully everything is gonna turn out fine with those guys.”

It should be noted that Styles only missed one episode of Smackdown last month, the episode on August 7. However given WWE’s taping schedule prior to going live only recently, it’s possible all of his material was taped before he tested positive. His match with Gran Metalik was taped on July 21 but aired July 31.