AJ Styles Reveals How He Got Injured At Wrestlemania, Says He Should Be Good Soon

– As we’ve previously reported, AJ Styles suffered a hip injury at Wrestlemania during his match with Randy Orton, which is why he missed this past Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. A report from yesterday suggested that Styles got the injury when he hit a forearm on Orton from the top rope to the outside, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Wrestling Inc reports that while streaming PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on his Mixer account, AJ Styles spoke about how he got injured at the event.

He said: “When you take a suplex from about 15 feet in the air… You know, I think I hit my left side before my right, just a little bit, and that’s totally on me, totally my fault. It kind of knocked my hips out of place and then everything else, all those muscles in your butt and your back, swell up and then those muscles press on your nerve endings, and next thing you know you can’t walk the next day. But, got x-rays [on Wednesday] and they were all positive, I didn’t break anything. So, as far as that looks, I should be good to go here soon.”

There’s no word on if he’ll make an appearance at the Superstar Shakeup next week, but it seems that Styles will be back in the ring sooner rather than later.