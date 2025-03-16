– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled the origin of his springboard reverse DDT move, which was inspired by watching Dragon Kid. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on the inspiration of his Springboard Reverse DDT: “That’s something I got from Dragon Kid. Guys in my era of wrestling, we watched everything, everything. WCW, WWE, old school Japan, NOAH, All Japan, New Japan,” he said. “While we were tape trading, I got one of Dragon Kid doing the backflip catch, and he puts you in the Dragon Sleeper, right? I go, ‘Well, I’m big fan of Sting. What if I flip catch right into the Scorpion Death Drop?'”

On still not having a name for it: “That’s how that came up. Now, we still don’t have a name for it. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna hit you with the backflip. Slop Drop.’ It doesn’t sound as cool, I know, but I think it was the Stylin’ DDT; maybe that’s what it was called.”