AJ Styles Reveals Who He Sides With in Bullet Club War at SDCC Panel

– During the WWE/Matell panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, AJ Styles revealed who he’s siding with in the current Bullet Club civil war. Styles was asked about the events at NJPW G1 Special in the USA where the Firing Squad — Toma Tonga, Tanga Loe and Haku — attacked Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and the rest of the Bullet Club.

As you can see in the below video, Styles said he’s leaning more toward the Firing Squad against the Elite. Styles referenced the Elite members kicking Styles out after Wrestle Kingdom 10, before he went to WWE, and said, “I don’t know if you watched my last match that I had over in Japan with New Japan. I kind of got the crap kicked out of me by those guys. So, I’m a Firing Squad kind of guy.”