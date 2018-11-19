AJ Styles Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Signed With WWE

– During Sunday night’s WWE 365 special on AJ Styles, Styles revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he first joined the company. WWE released a clip from the special that you can see below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On being where he is: “Unbelievable. It’s still shocking to see where I am. I have to take a step back and look at where I am and what I’m doing, and who I’m doing it for. It’s still hard to believe. I shouldn’t be saying this but a lot of people get in this because they loved it when they were a kid, and they always wanted to be a pro wrestler. That wasn’t my first thought. I thought maybe this is something I could do, can I make money doing this? Now, when I realized you’re not going to make any money when you first get started in this business, it was too late. I’d already fell in love with it.”

On what Vince McMahon told him when he started there: “I was anxious, I was worried, what was expected of me. I talked to Vince. He goes, ‘We’ve got guys that can do what you do, that’s not a big deal. i need a pitbull.’ And I thought, ‘Oh! That’s who I am.'”