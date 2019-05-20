AJ Styles Reveals What He Told Seth Rollins After Money in the Bank Match

– AJ Styles has revealed what he said to Seth Rollins in that exchange following their Money in the Bank match. Rollins and Styles had a show of respect after the bout including a handshake, and Styles told Newsweek what he told the Universal Champion. Highlights from the interview are below:

On what he told Rollins “I told Seth I was right when I said 13 years ago that he would be something special in this business … We both respected each other that was never in question. It was two guys, two egos and a lot of testosterone that you’re going to get a fight when two big dogs get next to each other. Tempers go awry and next thing you know we’re fighting and it is what it is, but when it’s over and someone comes out the better man you shake hands.”

On Mick Foley unveiling a new championship on Raw tonight: “When a new championship is involved you can’t help but look at it and say, ‘You know, that’s not a bad idea.’ Competitors are going to compete and they will come out, I’m sure it’ll be interesting. I look forward to it.”

On future matches with Rollins: “Just because you lose doesn’t mean it’s over. I’ve lost before. I’ve lost the WWE championship before. You find your way back into the hunt. You may get derailed by going to the back of the line but you want what you want. And I want to be Universal Champion before my career is over.”