AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Others Headed To Saudi Arabia Next Week

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that several WWE stars, including AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, are set to go to Saudi Arabia to promote the company. The WWE stars will be at Gamers Season (aka Gamers8), which is said to be the “biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world of Riyadh. It happens next month. They will promote the latest WWE game as well as the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.

