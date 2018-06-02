wrestling
Note on AJ Styles and Roman Reigns Missing Weekend House Shows and TV Roles Next Week
June 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Per the The Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com), WWE world champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns
are both expected to be back in prominent roles for WWE programming (Raw and Smackdown) next week. Roman Reigns was not featured on Raw earlier this week, and AJ Styles only appeared in a backstage interview segment on Smackdown.
Additionally, both Superstars are not scheduled for this weekend’s house shows. Last night’s WWE Raw event in Alexandria, Louisiana featured Seth Rollins in the main event against Elias.