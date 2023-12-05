AJ Styles Rumored to be Returning to WWE TV Soon

– AJ Styles might be returning to WWE TV this week as early as Friday’s SmackDown, per Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Styles was originally planned to make his return a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t take place.

Meltzer noted that “the plan right now” is for Styles to make his TV return on Friday, December 8 on SmackDown. WWE has not yet announced Styles’ pending return.

AJ Styles last appeared on the September 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He was originally going to team with John Cena against The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane. However, Styles was taken out in an on-air angle by Uso and Sikoa, which led to Cena teaming with LA Knight instead at the event.