AJ Styles Said To Be In Good Position For WWE Negotiations Thanks To AEW

Now that AEW is snatching up talent to build their promotion, one superstar who could benefit is AJ Styles. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer suggested that Styles has “a lot of leverage” in his negotiations with WWE, as his contract is coming up soon. While it was previously reported that Styles is expected to re-up with WWE, that was before the AEW Double or Nothing rally generated a lot of buzz.

It is believed that AEW will try to go after WWE talents when their contracts expire, as Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are on friendly terms with many WWE wrestlers. AEW could offer Styles a “significant” deal with an easier schedule. Styles is turning 42 this year and it’s believed that he might want an easier schedule with “good money.” He is currently making a lot with his WWE contract, but AEW could offer to beat it.

Meltzer said that no one is in a better position between the two promotions than Styles, except for Kenny Omega. While it was reported that Omega will likely sign with AEW, nothing has been confirmed. His contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires on January 31.

AEW is believed to be offering “good money” to wrestlers at the moment. Cody said during the Double or Nothing rally that AEW wanted to change wrestling economy and pay wrestlers good money, because happy wrestlers equal happy fans. Some of the contracts are exclusive but others allow wrestlers to work elsewhere. AEW is hoping to make everyone who signs with them happy. There’s no word on what talents like Hangman Page are making, but it’s believed that WWE previously made a “strong offer” to Page and he turned them down.