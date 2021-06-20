AJ Styles Discusses Samoa Joe’s NXT Return, Talks Using His Experience To Mentor Omos In WWE

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, AJ Styles discussed mentoring Omos in WWE, Samoa Joe’s NXT return, and much more. You can read highlights from AJ Styles below.

AJ Styles on mentoring Omos in WWE: “I think that’s a job that most of us should have after 20 years of being in the business. To help the younger talent, as guys like the older talent have helped me. We can go back – Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, John Cena. I know it sounds crazy for me to say John Cena, but I’ve learned so much from that guy, it’s only right that I pass down what knowledge I’ve had to Omos who can and I think will be a huge superstar in the WWE.”

On wanting to use his experience to help other talents: “I’ve got experience literally all over the world. The experience in the independents and Japan and everywhere else I’ve been in the States, it’s a little bit different than the experience you’re going to get in the WWE. I can’t imagine guys like Kurt Angle who started in the WWE and learned so quickly to be one of the best I’ve ever seen in the ring. That’s the good thing about Omos, he’s starting in the WWE. It’s not just a body slam or what not, but you’ve got to know where the cameras are. You’ve got to know how to face the camera and know where it is at all times, little things like that that I had to learn on the fly because I hadn’t really experienced anything like WWE before I first got here. There’s always a lot to learn, you never stop learning. To this very day, even though I’m trying to pass knowledge down, I’m still getting it every time I step in the ring.”

On whether he felt pressure teaming with Omos in his first big match at WrestleMania 37: “100 percent. I was worried about him. Again, it’s about the little things. Would he do the little things that made him look like a superstar? And he did great. When he was making his comeback, I was feeling it. I thought he did really well and he continues to do really well…..they were chanting for him, they wanted to see what he can do in the ring and they wanted to see what he was going to do. I knew that when I finally made a tag, there was going to be a good little rumble, so I was very excited for that.”

On Samoa Joe’s NXT return: “There are so many things about [Samoa] Joe that are great. This guy always finds a way to do what he does best. In my personal opinion, he’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. You have no idea how awesome he is. If you only knew how great he was with his kicks and punches and everything he does, it’s just brilliant. And then, he goes and commentates and he’s one of the best there too. I’m like you gotta be kidding me. He’s always so good at everything he does, I have no doubt, he’ll be the best wherever he goes and whatever he does….I feel like I’m looking in the mirror when I talk to Joe. He and I, we’ve been best friends forever, so nobody better to mentor than Samoa Joe.”

