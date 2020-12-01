wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Says He ‘Can’t Lose’ Tonight on Raw, New Look at Dexter Lumis’ Cameron Grimes Portrait
– AJ Styles is feeling unbeatable ahead of his #1 contender’s match on tonight’s Raw. As noted, tonight’s Raw will see Styles, Riddle, and Keith Lee face off in a #1 contender’s match with the winner going on to challenge Drew McIntyre at TLC on December 20th.
Styles took to his Twitter account tonight to hype the match, posting in response to a video of Keith Lee:
“FOCUS on how you’re going to lose tonight. LISTEN to the sweet, sweet sound of the bell tolling 1-2-3 when I win. because it is a STRETCH to think you could ever beat the #Phenomenal AJ Styles! IM IN MY GROOVE, Keith! Can’t lose! #WWERaw”
– WWE posted a new video with a time-lapse depiction of Dexter Lumis’ portrait of Cameron Grimes:
