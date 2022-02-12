AJ Styles Says He And Vince McMahon Are A Lot Alike

In an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke more about his working relationship with Vince McMahon and said that the two of them are a lot alike. Here are highlights:

On learning what Vince wanted from him in WWE: “I think, not counting the Rumble, the first time he saw me in the ring, he was like, ‘Oh, man, I got plenty of guys that can do what you do.’ He told me what he needed. He needed that pit bull. I said, ‘Oh, I know that guy.’ That was someone I’ve had throughout my high school and college career. That’s who I was. So he just gave me the opportunity to really just be AJ Styles. Where before I was like, ‘Oh, he wants a babyface. What does he want?’ No, he basically wanted the guy that was in Japan and on the independent scene that developed who I was.”

On what working with McMahon is like: “I think—I know this sounds crazy—but in some ways, we’re very much alike. Truth is a big thing. Just be a man, go in there, tell him what the reason is if you’re pissed off, tell him. Let’s talk about it. Let’s get it over with. Let’s be truthful about the whole situation. Let’s get it out in the air and we’ll deal with it. If you go in there with that kind of attitude, that’s the kind of guy most people want to talk to. Especially if they’re working for you.”