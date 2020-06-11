AJ Styles Says He Doesn’t Respect CM Punk, Responds To Punk Calling Him Out For Silence On Racial Issues

It was reported last week that CM Punk took a shot at AJ Styles for not speaking up about racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.

When asked about Styles being silent, Punk said at the time: “Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years.”

In an interview with The Times of India, Styles gave his thoughts on what Punk had to say and said that he doesn’t respect the former WWE Champion. Here are highlights:

On what CM Punk said about him: “I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t any respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”

On how the COVID-19 pandemic changed wrestling: “The whole thing just isn’t good for anyone and most of us are stuck in quarantine. But the good part is that we are getting to get past over this and the finish line and people are keen to get out of their houses and watch WWE from the stands. It is what it is and we are having some interactions with the fans and it’s going great.”

On the goals for the rest of his career: “After all that has happened in the last few months, I just want to have fun. I want to go to work with a smile on my face and enjoy every moment of it. All I want to do at this moment is go out at the ring and just entertain.”