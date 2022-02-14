AJ Styles Says He Had No Input On His WWE 2K22 Model

In an interview with Fightful, AJ Styles spoke about his involvement in the WWE 2K22 game and how he had no input on his character model.

He said: “Pretty much zero. They go, ‘Hey, can you stand there and let us scan you?’ ‘Yep.’ That’s about it. Well, the thing is they already have the way that they’re gonna do it. They know exactly what they want. The fans, they want a certain kind of game that’s built like that. Hey, all the power to you. I’m a big fan of No Mercy on the Nintendo 64. That’s where I stand.”

He was asked about several old school games, including Saturday Night Slam Masters. He added: “Yeah, you can do a body slam here or there, but it wasn’t wrestling. It was made by Capcom, who made Street Fighter, and so it was more of a fighting game. You could hit the ropes, but it still wasn’t the same. Wasn’t a big fan. King of Colosseum. Do you remember that? That was a really cool game. I really enjoyed that one. It was hard to figure out, but nothing will compare to Virtual Pro Wrestling 2, which was an All-Japan Wrestling game.“