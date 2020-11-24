AJ Styles Says He Knows What It Takes to be Champ, Isn’t Worried About Keith Lee’s ‘Mind Games’

– On last night’s episode of Raw, AJ Styles picked up a win over his former rival, Randy Orton. Following the victory, he spoke to Sarah Schreiber on next week’s Triple Threat Match to determine a new No. 1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Drew McIntyre. You can view that interview clip and read some highlights below.

Styles on the upcoming Triple Threat match: “I beat Riddle before. Never been in the ring with Keith Lee — Hold on, I’m not done yet. Let me talk. I don’t know if you saw this C here. Captain. It’s just right there beside my leg, OK?! I’m the captain, alright? I know what’s going on. You can call me skipper if you want to. I’m not excited about that name, but it is some sort of a captain, alright?”

On knowing what it takes to be champion: “I lead. Everyone else follows. That’s how this works. Keith Lee will have learn to get in line. I’m a two-time WWE Champion, I know what it takes to be the WWE Champion. How many people have done it as quick as I have? Not even a handful. I know what I’m doing.”

On Keith Lee wishing him good luck: “Yeah, mind games by Keith Lee. I’m not saying he’s dumb. He’s just not ready for AJ Styles.”