AJ Styles Says He Wants to Face Triple H at Some Point

– ITN Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Superstar AJ Styles. During the interview, he revealed that someone he wants to face as an opponent at some point is Triple H. Below are some highlights.

AJ Styles on his inspirations: “I didn’t just have one. It was several guys who were that very athletic or they had face paint. So, I took little things from everybody and so I ever saw. so not just one person several different guys in the business.”

Styles on who he still wants to wrestle: “Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point. If it could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, for the Boneyard with the Undertaker.”