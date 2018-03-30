AJ Styles Says He’s Fine Headed Into WrestleMania, Discusses Match With Nakamura Being Held Off

– AJ Styles spoke with USA Today for a new interview discussing his recent injury, his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 and more. Highlights are below:

The past couple of weeks a lot of fans have been freaking out online over a potential injury you suffered at a Live Event, but you’ve obviously returned to the ring since. What happened there?

On his injury: “A little of nothing. It was just one of those…got hit in the back of the knee. I think it scared more people than it actually scared me. I knew I was going to make it to WrestleMania, there’s nothing wrong with me.”

On Charlotte vs. Asuka at WrestleMania: “Charlotte, definitely one of the best women’s performers in the WWE, and Asuka, of course, she’s no slacker either. You put these two in the ring…. It’s almost like the same build-up [to Nakamura-Styles]. It’s a match that I want to see, and now the opportunity of it finally happening is very exciting. This WrestleMania is probably one of the best cards in a long time for exciting matches.”

On if he’s happy that his match with Shinsuke Nakamura has been held off until now: “You know what’s great about that is the same thing happened in Japan, and the same thing’s happening here in WWE. That’s a good thing. There are matches that you can have over and over and over again and people will love it, but there are some matches that you wish you had and you never got the opportunity to see it – this is it. This is the match I think a lot of people wanted to see, and I think we proved that at Money In The Bank. The build-up just to that moment was great… The opportunity to do it at WrestleMania is perfect, and the fact that we haven’t touched in a one-on-one competition? Perfect.”