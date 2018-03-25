wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Says He’s Not the Best In The World, The Bar Appear On Gaming Show, Dana Brooke Working With Cosmetic Line
– In an interview with Sky Sports, AJ Styles responded to those that think he’s the best wrestler in the world.
He said: ““No, I would not agree with that. I think there’s still a lot to be learned by AJ Styles and you can’t consider yourself to be the best when you’ve still got so much stuff to learn.”
– Dana Brooke announced on Instagram that she is now working with Macy & Mia cosmetics for a line that debuts this summer.
– Dana Brooke announced on Instagram that she is now working with Macy & Mia cosmetics for a line that debuts this summer.
– The Bar joined the show FIFA Showdown to talk about soccer and which players would make good wrestlers.