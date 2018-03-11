AJ Styles Says Jinder Mahal Was a Pro About Losing WWE Title, Talks Potentially Main Eventing WrestleMania

– AJ Styles spoke with Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast about working with Jinder Mahal, WrestleMania 34 and more. The highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experience looking with Mahal: “At first, it was different. Jinder came in and went straight to the top when he came to SmackDown and it was a position he wasn’t in. And when you get to this upper level, things change in the way that you work in the ring, the way you act, everything. And he had to learn really quick basically how to be a big star in WWE, which sounds easy, but it’s not.”

On Mahal losing the WWE Championship to him: “He took it well. I literally said, ‘Jinder, what do you think?’ I wanted to know what he thought, if he was okay with it, because that’s important to me that, ‘I’m not better than you. You’ve been a great champion. What do you think, man?’ and he was okay with it. Again, he has been in the business for a while now, so he was very mature in the way he handled it and I appreciate that. Sometimes you have to wait your tour and sometimes it takes longer than you’d like, but eventually you’ll be back on top.”

On possibly main eventing WrestleMania 34 with Shinsuke Nakamura: “There could be a chance of headlining WrestleMania this year. I’ve got to make it through Fastlane before I can do this, but if I get the opportunity to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, a match that no one has seen on U.S. soil, and only happened once in Japan, this could be huge. I need some payback [for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10], but he doesn’t have the home field advantage this time. So it’s exciting to think that something like that could happen, even if it’s not the main event. They’re going to wish it had been. I expect this match to be amazing. Nakamura is a great talent here and I feel like were going to tear the place apart to be honest with you.”

On “you deserve it” chants: “If you earn it, they can never say you didn’t work for it. Like, ‘you earned it’. That’s more powerful to me than ‘deserve’. You can’t take something I’ve earned from me.”