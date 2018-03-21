AJ Styles Says His Match Will Steal The Show at WrestleMania, Talks Possibly Facing Daniel Bryan

– AJ Styles recently spoke with Solo Wrestling (transcript viawrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On His WrestleMania Match With Nakamura: “As far as the main event goes, I can tell you which match is gonna steal the show,” Styles said. “You could either put Shinsuke Nakamura on last, and AJ Styles last, or you could have that [be] the only match people remember, because we’re gonna tear the house down. That’s what we do. We have the talent to be able to do that, and that’s what people are expecting. So, whether or not it is the main event, it will be a main event match.”

On Possibly Facing Daniel Bryan: “If ever the opportunity for him and I to get in the ring together, I think it would be an unbelievable match,” said Styles. “It’d be fun.”

On Possibly Being Drafted to Raw: “I think it would be cool if we all were in The Club together,” said Styles. “Who knows if that will ever happen, but it would definitely be fun. But, as far as moving to Raw, I don’t plan on losing to Shinsuke Nakamura, and I can’t imagine [WWE] would make the champ go to Raw.”