AJ Styles Says Matt Riddle and Keith Lee Are Gonna Be Big Stars

In an interview with WWE India (via Wrestling Inc), AJ Styles spoke about the potential of Matt Riddle and Keith Lee to be big stars for WWE in the future. Here are highlights:

On three superstars he sees potential in: “Matt Riddle is definitely got… that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He’s definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future. He’s gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who’s just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn’t be able to do. Number three, that’s a tough one. who was the number three guy? it makes me wonder if it’s a guy that could be at NXT or is not yet blossomed yet and shown his true potential. I’m not sure who that is. so the number three, we’re gonna give a question mark.”

On his boneyard match with the Undertaker: “I don’t know that I picked the right match to be against The Undertaker. That was kind of his match. I would change that, it will not be a Boneyard match. I would love to face him again but it will not be a Boneyard match. I think I can hold my own but maybe I didn’t know what I was stepping into a Boneyard match.”