– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shutting down an idea for a shirt during his feud with John Cena. Styles wanted the shirt to read “Beat Up John Cena.” However, McMahon refused the idea.

AJ Styles stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “We tried to get a shirt made and Vince was like ‘Absolutely not.’ I was like ‘Why?’ But yeah we tried to get the shirt out there, he said absolutely not. I thought it was going to be good.” While the shirts never got made, Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson did use the catchphrase on TV.

Styles beat Cena in back-to-back matches on pay-per-view at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam that year.