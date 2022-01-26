AJ Styles Says We’re Getting Close To A Match Between Himself and Edge

In an interview on the latest episode of The Bump, AJ Styles spoke about the possibility of a match between himself and Edge now that they are both a part of the WWE RAW brand. The two have shared a ring before, as Edge delivered a spear to Styles in last year’s Royal Rumble.

Styles said: “The last time Edge and I were in the ring together, he separated my shoulder with a spear, which is the way it should have been. We need to get back in the ring with a one-on-one match and get this thing over with. I want this match. He wants this match. When it going to happen? We’re getting close.”