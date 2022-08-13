AJ Styles Says Working With Brock Lesnar Was Great, Says Lesnar Showed Him Respect

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about working with Brock Lesnar for their match at the 2017 Survivor Series and what it was like working with him.

He said: “It was great. We kind of discussed how we wanted the beginning to go and then after, I threw in my two cents. He told me not to jump when he gives me a German or he’d throw me out of the ring. I said, ‘Okay.’ But yeah, I mean, I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had, and in telling the story. It was great. I thought it was one of the better matches that I’ve had. I was very happy with it.“