AJ Styles Says WrestleMania Is the Biggest Match Of His Career, Talks Chris Jericho Working With NJPW

– AJ Styles spoke with Sportskeeda about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, Chris Jericho working with NJPW and more. Highlights are below:

On the importance of the WrestleMania match to him: “I do think this is the biggest match of my career. I think this is the match that most people want to see. We’re doing it at WrestleMania, so it doesn’t get much bigger than that.”

On what he’s learned from his previous WrestleMania experiences: “I’ve learned that it’s huge, for one. Thousands of thousands of people are at a show. Just take it all in. Don’t rush to the ring. I don’t do a lot of things right, but my first WrestleMania, I took it all in and I think that’s the one thing, I’m, going to do every time I get the opportunity. It’s just not to rush to the ring, but just to take it all in and enjoy the ride.”

On working a physical match with Brock Lesnar: “I think that it’s something he’s always capable of. It’s all up to him if he wants to do it. I think he and I put on a spectacular match and it was a good opportunity for me to be in the ring with Brock Lesnar. It was an exciting match, one that one kind of expected but at the same time didn’t know what to expect. I think it was a great match and I’m very proud of that match.”

On Chris Jericho going into NJPW: “Well I think that Jericho gets to do what he wants. He’s earned the right to do what he wants to do. This is sports entertainment, so if he wants to go to Japan he can do that, and if he wants to play in his band, he can do that. He’s definitely earned the right and he’s the definitely the superstar who can do all of that.”