AJ Styles Says WWE Is Bigger Than Anywhere He’s Ever Been Before

In an interview with WFF – 100% CATCH (via Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles spoke about the size of WWE and said it’s difficult to grasp how big the company is until you’ve worked for them. Here are highlights:

On the size of WWE: “I think the main difference in the WWE is once you get there is you understand how huge, how massive the WWE actually is. It’s a lot bigger than you could ever know, unless you’ve been somewhere else and thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to compete with WWE,’ but really, you never were even in the ballgame. It’s so much bigger than any place I’ve ever been. But you could only find that out once you work here and see how much is done, how many people work to make this the best sports entertainment place to be.”

On Money in the Bank: “I think Seth Rollins is already saying this is his house, this is his yard, this is his playground, whatever it is, it’s ‘Monday Night Rollins,’ according to him. That’s great and all. He can have it, but he’s gonna lose the Universal Championship, so if he feels like it’s still his playground without the Universal Championship that’s okay with me.”

On his most memorable WWE moment: “I think that would probably have to be my debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. I say that because I wasn’t sure how people would react to AJ Styles because I had been in Japan for two years. Had they forgot about who I was? It was scary at the moment because if I don’t get a reaction I’m not going to get much of anything else. I was happy to hear people still remembered AJ Styles in Orlando. I still had something to prove after that, but still in that moment where people were going nuts is definitely the most memorable of my career.”